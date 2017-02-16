CNN’s Jake Tapper Slams Donald Trump As ‘Unhinged’ After ‘Wild’ Press Conference

Donald Trump called a press conference supposedly to announce his new nominee for Labor Secretary, Alexander Acosta. Instead, it careened for 75 minutes into non-stop ranting about the ‘fake,’ ‘mean’ press. Afterwards, Jake Tapper said what we all were thinking: ‘stop whining’

Actually, the first thing CNN’s Jake Tapper, 47, said after witnessing President Donald Trump, 70, turn a press conference into a giant trainwreck was this: “Day 28. Unhinged and wild.” Wow. He’s right on all parts. The press conference was supposed to announce Alexander Acosta as the next nominee for Labor Secretary, but the Feb. 15 event devolved into a meltdown where Donald trashed the press outlets he doesn’t like as “fake news.”

Jake couldn’t believe what he heard. “If you are a solider on the front lines, if you are a child hungry in Appalachia or if you are worker who needs a job – he’s not focused on you,” he said, before adding how Donald is more concerned with trashing CNN’s ratings than fulfilling his promise to be a president “for all Americans.”

“No one cares about the ratings of CNN – except for us,” Jake said while speaking with his fellow CNN reporters. One of his colleagues, Wolf Blitzer, 68, said he was “stunned” with what he just witnessed, while Jake was fed up with the president’s obsession. “He’s fixated on press criticism. President Trump, you legitimately won. Now get to work and stop whining about it.” American voters all agreed with Jake, thanking him for fighting back against the 75-minutes of Donald Trump’s ramblings.

"President Trump…you legitimately won…Now get to work and stop whining about it" wowza. that was goddamn impressive @jaketapper. bravo! pic.twitter.com/qlGKEvxDNG — neva (@ncheatwood) February 16, 2017

@jaketapper Thank you from Appalachia! Completely agree-he came across focused on his bad press. Doesn't give a damn @ Appalachia. — timetrialdiva (@timetrialdiva) February 16, 2017

Jake Tapper: "It was unhinged, it was wild…." re Trump presser — Yashar (@yashar) February 16, 2017

During the press conference, Donald – the American President –mentioned the word ratings four times, according to the Washington Post. In fact, when talking with Jim Acosta, 45, the CNN reporter asked to give a follow-up question. Instead, Trump blasted his show. “Well, you know, we do have other people. You do have other people and your ratings aren’t as good as some of the other people that are waiting.”

During the crazy press conference, Trump said he “inherited a mess,” from President Barack Obama, 55. He also claimed he “the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan. That’s false, but when a reporter pointed out that Obama, George H.W. Bush, 92, and Bill Clinton, 70, all won by more, he said “I was given that information…it was a very substantial victory.” Even when he was proven wrong, Donald Trump refused to admit it.

