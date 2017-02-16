FameFlyNet

Back in the friendly skies! Harrison Ford didn’t let a near collision with a jetliner take away his flying spirit. We’ve got the details on how he’s already back piloting an even bigger plane despite being under investigation by the FAA.

Nothing is going to stop Harrison Ford from his love of piloting aircraft, including a near collision with an 737 back on Feb. 13. The 74-year-old is back in the cockpit, taking off from Santa Monica Airport Feb. 16 in a Cessna 680 two-engine jet. Fortunately he had a co-pilot on board to make sure he didn’t have any scary blunders like his dangerous near-miss where he flew over an American Airlines plane carrying 110 people, apparently mistaking the taxiway for the runway he was supposed to land on. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF HARRISON PILOTING HIS JET.

Air traffic control recorded the actor saying, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” after he flew his single engine Aviat Husky over the big jet as he landed at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, but it could take weeks or even months before they have an outcome. The Star Wars legend was in great spirits as he arrived at the airport to awaiting paparazzi. “Are you okay? All your fans are worried about you. Is everything cool?” one of the shutterbugs asked and he let out a huge laugh without answering the questions.

Harrison is such an avid pilot that it’s not a shock that he’s back in the air again so soon after such a dangerous mishap. He famously survived a 2015 plane crash where he hand to make an emergency landing on a golf course after his vintage aircraft suffered mechanical problems. This guy is as tough as they come and he’s happiest when he’s in the air flying.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Harrison is back piloting a plane so soon after his scary encounter?

