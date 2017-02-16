Hair Accessories — Flower Crowns & Headbands Still On Trend At NY Fashion Week

Courtesy of Lela Rose & Marchesa

During Marchesa and Lela Rose’s Fall 2017 fashion shows during New York Fashion Week, models wore romantic styles accentuated with gorgeous accessories. Get the exact hair how to below!

Marchesa models wore gorgeous flower crowns, carefully pinned near the hairline. To get their romantic, knotted buns, follow these step from Moroccanoil Global Ambassador Antonio Corral Calero:

“Prep hair by applying two pumps of Moroccanoil Treatment from mid-length to ends to set the perfect foundation for styling.

Apply one pump of Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion throughout the hair to add hydration and control.

Mist Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray to provide foundational grip and texturized hold with a dry, gritty finish.

Using your finger, create an imperfect left side part, allowing little baby hairs to sweep across the forehead without being too symmetrical or well placed. Sweep back hair from above the ears up to your crown, leaving the remaining bottom half of your hair down.

Split the top left and right side of your half and create a knot using both pieces. Split the remaining bottom half of your hair at the nape into two sections and interlock each side by creating a knot with the existing knot at the crown.”

“Next, sweep any loose hair around the bun allowing random pieces to drop naturally over the knotted chignon, pinning a few pieces sporadically them in.

To finish, retouch the left side part using the tip of your fingers with Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion to add definition. Mist with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong for a smooth and luminous finish.”

The look at Lela Rose was a “topsy tail” half-up style by James Pecis.

The designer created headbands with Jennifer Behr for an exclusive look. Lela said: “I love Jennifer’s work and was thrilled to be able to collaborate with her and her team on creating the perfect accessory look for our Fall 2017 runway show. With our gorgeous fabrics and Jennifer’s unique aesthetic, we created several beautiful headband styles that we showed on the runway.”

