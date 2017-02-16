Gwen Stefani: The Deal Breaker That Almost Ended My Romance With Blake Shelton

Image Courtesy of NBC

Cutie! Gwen Stefani stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ Feb, 15 and the singer revealed she found a deal breaker that almost killed her relationship with Blake Shelton. We’ve got the details on what it is, right here!

She’s back! After two seasons away from her judge’s chair on The Voice, Gwen Stefani, 47, is finally returning and she couldn’t be happier. She stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon, 42, and couldn’t stop gushing about her sweetie Blake Shelton, 40. The singer said “Let’s just talk only about Blake because he’s so awesome,” and Gwen pretty much did that for her entire segment of the show. She revealed that she just took him on his first ever trip to Disneyland, telling, him “Your life is not even complete yet, what are you dong?” He refused to go on Space Mountain with her and that completely devastated the singer. “He won’t do roller coasters. It was almost a deal breaker for me,” she joked.

Gwen grew up not far from The Happiest Place On Earth in Anaheim, CA and it’s one of her favorite places. Unfortunately for Blake, it wasn’t really his thing. She said that she doesn’t mind when people hound her for pictures, so she is fine going to crowded public places like Disneyland. Sadly her honey was really uncomfortable with all of the attention. “He’s not used to that. It was crazy, there were a billion people there.” His big strapping frame also didn’t fit well in many of the park’s rides, but he did get a cute “My First Visit” pin that he wore the whole day. How adorbs!

Blake is doing all kinds of firsts lately, as Jimmy got him to finally try sushi the last time he appeared on The Tonight Show. Gwen thought it was so cute, and as soon as he came home she asked him to go out for the raw delights. Sweetheart that he is, the “Came Here To Forget” singer obliged his lady’s request but as soon as they got to the restaurant, everyone turned their heads and yelled “Blake” as if they’d just seen the segment too!

“It was like the whole world just watched it. He’s a country boy, he doesn’t like going out,” she revealed. “I think that he’s quite miserable when he’s not in the woods or in camo. He really like to be camouflage,” she laughed. We can’t wait to see their amazing chemistry on TV every week when The Voice returns to NBC Feb. 27.

