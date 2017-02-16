George Clooney Choosing Between Brad Pitt & Matt Damon As Godfather For Twins?

REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney has got a big decision before the arrival of his twins. Who will be the godparents? He’s got some mega star contenders vying for the spot and we’ve got the details!

This is too cute! George Clooney, 55, is still celebrating the upcoming birth of his twins with his wife Amal, 39. The dad-to-be already has a major decision on his plate that is causing him some stress and it’s choosing his children’s godparents. “George has a major godfather dilemma,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “He has his pick of the A-list when it comes to choosing a godfather, but he’s have a hard time making a decision.”

George reportedly has a few famous faces on his list of potential godfathers for the twins including his Ocean movies co-stars Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, who George told about the twins back in the fall. Also in the running is George’s longtime business partner for Casamigos Tequila Rande Gerber, who’s married to Cindy Crawford. He’s allegedly considering another actor buddy Thom Mathews and old roommate Richard King. That’s a pretty solid line-up of contenders. Hilariously, the guys have been jokingly giving George a hard time about making his mind up. “They’re constantly taunting him,” the source said, “asking ‘Who’s you gonna pick, George?'” They’ve apparently been goofing with him saying, “Pick me, pick me!” LOL!

The actor’s friends are not the only ones thrilled with the news. “We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” George’s mom Nina Warren gushed to Us Weekly back on Feb. 10. She detailed the precious moment when George and Amal mad their big announcement. “We were with them and they told us together,” she said, “We were all together, and it was lovely. It was just a personal moment.” Aw, isn’t that so special!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be godparents for George & Amal's twins?

