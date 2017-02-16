Camila Cabello Shunned By Fifth Harmony: They Won’t Talk To Me & It Makes Me ‘Sad’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

It turns out that Fifth Harmony — or what’s left of it — want nothing to do with Camila Cabello. In a new interview the now solo singer revealed she’s reached out but the girls aren’t interested.

Camila Cabello, 19, is pretty upset that her former bandmates are not interested in speaking with her. Sadly the girls of Fifth Harmony — Lauren Jauregui, 20, Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, and Dinah Jane, 19 — haven’t responded to any of Camila’s messages after she decided to split from the group. Yikes.

When asked by Billboard magazine if she’s been in touch with the girls, Camila simply answered, “No.” She was then asked if she had reached out to them, and Camila eludes to there being some major shade thrown around. “I did, yeah. I don’t want to get into the details of that, because it was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about. It makes me sad,” she shared.

This seriously sucks, especially because the girls of 5H said in a statement that although they were upset with Camila’s decision, they would support “anyone’s decision to do what makes them happy” and claimed they wished Camila “the best” in the end. If what Camila is saying is true and the other girls haven’t been in touch than we can totally understand why she’s so devastated about it.

Camila’s revelation about her non-existent relationship with Fifth Harmony comes shortly after one of the girls allegedly dissed her with a cryptic tweet. “Fake that confidence bih, one day it’ll be real,” Lauren wrote on February 14, adding a praying hands emoji in at the end. It just so happens that Camila did an interview that same day stating that Fifth Harmony’s music didn’t really express her individuality. Coincidence? Hmm.

