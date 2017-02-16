Eugenie Bouchard Dates Fan After Losing Super Bowl Bet: Will There Be A Second Date?

This might be the start of the weirdest – and cutest – sports romance ever. Eugenie Bouchard made good on her Super Bowl bet, going on a date with a random fan on Feb. 15. Though the tennis star lost the wager, did she wind up actually winning at love?

Don’t ever say Eugenie Bouchard, 22, is not a woman of her word. After betting she’d go on a date with John Goehrke, 20, if the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, she honored the bet with a romantic trip – to the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York! She and John watched the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets wound up losing, but Genie seemed to come out on top at the end of the night.

“He’s normal!” she said as they left the Barclays Center, according to TMZ. “He got me a nice little gift, and we enjoyed the game, courtside and – he’s a normal fan!” After marveling how she lucked out that John wasn’t some kind of creepy stalker, she revealed that “for sure” there would be a second date!

How sweet! The two will have to somehow make it work. Genie’s a tennis star and John is currently studying marketing at the University of Missouri, according to the Chicago Tribune. However, love conquers all and if anyone can make this random Internet romance work, it would be these two. They even ended the night with a kiss!

Eugenie and John’s date came about thanks to Tom Brady, 39, pulling off the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history. When the Atlanta Falcons were up 21-0 over the Patriots, Eugenie tweeted that the game was wrapped up. John, taking a long shot, tweeted “If [the] Patriots win, we go on a date?” Genie, feeling confident Atlanta would blow the lead, said “Sure.”

“Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady,” she said. Now, while anyone else might have blown this bet off, it’s clear that Eugenie is a woman of honor. However, she also knows when to learn her lesson. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model tweeted “Not making any bets tonight” on Feb. 12, making sure she didn’t end up on any more blind dates. Well, if things work out between her and John, maybe losing a bet isn’t that bad?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that John and Eugenie might make this work? Or was this a cute little meet-up between the two of them?