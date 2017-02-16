Farrah Abraham & Simon Saran Getting Married? — Engagement Plans Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Are there wedding bells ringing for Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran? The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star’s boyfriend reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com whether or not he proposed to her on Valentine’s Day date, right here!



Farrah Abraham, 25, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran, 28, love keeping fans on the edge of their seat, and that’s especially true around Valentine’s Day! Everyone was dying to know whether or not she and her beau were back together for good when she started flaunting the engagement ring that was the root of their 2016 breakup. So does that mean they’re engaged?

“No, I’m still waiting for her to propose,” Simon tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She did buy a ring so I only assume she would propose.” Ouch! Clearly they still haven’t gotten past the engagement ring fiasco. Farrah dumped Simon because she bought herself a diamond ring thinking he would propose and pay her back for it, but he never did. It seems like he saw the entire situation differently. Now she’s wearing the ring “because she can,” but they definitely are not engaged.

They are, however, back together again after months apart. Farrah lowkey announced the news by posting a photo on Valentine’s day of herself kissing Simon at a restaurant while a cake with a sparkler in it fizzled in front of them. It looks like a romantic V-Day celebration, but it’s more likely a beloved throwback because the plate says “Happy Birthday” and neither of their birthdays are coming up. They also both posted a photo of Simon with Colin Kaepernick, which means they’ve been hanging out together in Los Angeles! We’re glad they made up, and hopefully they’ll figure out the whole engagement thing soon enough.

