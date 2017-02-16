Darrelle Revis: NFL Star Facing Assault Charges After Alleged Street Fight

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! New York Jets star Darrelle Revis is staring down some very serious charges including assault and robbery after allegedly getting in a street fight that left two men unconscious. We’ve got all the details, right here!

Big trouble! Darrelle Revis, 31, is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly getting involved in a street fight while visiting Pittsburgh on Feb. 13. He was reportedly approached in the early morning hours by a 22-year-old man who came up to him asking if it was really the New York Jets’ star cornerback. When he affirmed his identity, the guy started filming and following him with his phone and that’s when he claims Darrelle lost it.

A 21-year-old man came along to help after Darrelle allegedly grabbed the phone from the fan’s hand and smashed it on the ground. They claim that a friend joined the athlete and that the last memory the men have is of being punched, waking up on the street after laying unconscious for 10 terrifying minutes. Police have reviewed video from the alleged victim’s phone and have confirmed the identity of the seven-time Pro Bowl star.

The NFL player is telling a different tale, as his lawyer said in a statement to CBS Pittsburgh that, “Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the Southside that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.”

He acknowledged that the existence of the police report detailing the allegations against the Aliquippa, PA native and is anticipating that Darrelle will end up being arrested and charged in the incident. His team said that “We are aware of the incident and have spoken to Darrelle,” who is in the third year of a $70 million five-year deal with the Jets.

HollywoodLifers, this story is developing and we’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.