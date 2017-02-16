Get The Perfect Crown Braid From Alice & Olivia In 6 Easy Steps

Courtesy of TRESemme

A crown braid is ethereal and romantic, and it’s easy to do yourself. I got the step by step backstage during New York Fashion Week — find out how to copy it below!

Alice & Olivia had four different hair looks for their Fall 2017 presentation during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. The one I loved most, however, was a stunning crown braid that is easy to re-create.

I spoke to hair lead Justine Marjan backstage, who told me about the romantic yet edgy look and exactly how to do it yourself with TRESemme products:

“STEP 1: Start by washing your hair with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo and Conditioner to achieve radiant shine + vibrancy, smoothing hair from root to tip

STEP 2: Prepare the hair by applying the TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse. Break the product through slightly by blow drying while squeezing the hair with your hands. This will create a manageable hold.

STEP 3: Tease the hair throughout, avoiding the pieces in the front.”

“STEP 4: Spray the TRESemmé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo to inject more volume and use a flat or curling iron to continue creating texture. Softly tease the hair with a paddle brush. This will add a more deconstructed, edgier feel.

STEP 5: Part the hair in the middle and section in two parts. Braid each half and fasten each end with elastic bands. Spray each braid with a little TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Firm Hold Hairspray and use a paddle brush to lightly tug and loosen them a bit.

STEP 6: Bring one braid up to the front, crossing to the other side of the head and fasten it with bobby pins. Bring the other braid across the opposite way. Leave out a few loose strands throughout for a messier, imperfect effect.”

Maybelline makeup was used for soft and romantic eyes and cheeks, with a bold, maroon lip. Stunning! See all the photos from the show in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, will you try to do this crown braid hairstyle from Alice & Olivia?

