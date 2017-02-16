Chad Johnson Confirms He’s Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4

Image Courtesy of ABC

Uh oh! Chad Johnson confirmed he’s returning to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ for season 4, making the announcement on Feb. 16. He became known as the ‘villain’ for his temper and wild antics, so he’s definitely going to shake things up! Here’s the scoop!

It’s going down! Chad Johnson, 29, who became known as the villain on season 12 of The Bachelorette, is going to give love another try! The reality star will be making his grand return to Bachelor In Paradise for the show’s fourth season, he revealed to Us Weekly on Feb. 16. ABC has still yet to release an official cast list for the highly anticipated spin-off series, but Chad decided to spill the tea on his next romantic endeavor a bit early. Fans are already excited!

The luxury real estate agent will try out his luck with new gorgeous women this summer, but that doesn’t mean he’s only focused on finding arm candy. “Too many to mention, really, based upon looks, but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person,” he said. It will definitely be a learning experience for all!

While appearing on season 3 last summer, Chad immediately found a connection with Lace Morris, but it didn’t stand the test of time. The two hooked up before he was ultimately sent home for his overly aggressive behavior. He also stirred up controversy on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. He had a reputation for creating a huge scene, even punching a metal door and threatening to fight his competitor Jordan Rodgers after the show ended.

Chad will also be one of the celebrities featured on season two of E!’s hit dating series Famously Single. Now, fans of the controversial reality stud can even look forward to seeing him on eight, hour-long episodes in 2017. Hopefully, he can focus on keeping his temper in check!

