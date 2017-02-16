Blake Lively’s $1,700 Valentine’s Gift From Ryan Reynolds Is Perfect — She Explains Why

REX/Shutterstock

Who wants chocolates or roses when jewelry exists? For Valentine’s Day, Ryan Reynolds gifted wifey Blake Lively a VERY expensive pair of rose gold earrings for $1,700, but the heartwarming meaning behind his present is absolutely priceless.

Hand-written cards and candle-lit dinners are nice, but that’s child’s play compared to what Ryan Reynolds, 40, had up his sleeve for Valentine’s Day. He surprised wifey Blake Lively, 29, a day EARLY with rose gold arrow-shaped earrings that run through her ear when she puts them on. The gift itself cost him $1,700 from Beverly Hills jeweler Anita Ko, but Blake loves it for an entirely different reason. “I love this because it’s also like Valentine’s Day, it’s an arrow,” she gushed to Elle. “The cupid got me very bad with him. I have it very, very bad for my husband, so it’s a nice representation of that for me.”

Ain’t that the CUTEST thing you’ve ever heard? And just in case you weren’t convinced that Ryan is total #HubbyGoals, the expensive earrings were only ONE part of her Valentine’s Day celebration. “Well, this was my Valentine’s Day gift, one of them, apparently,” continued Blake to the magazine. The Gossip Girl alum even wore the jewelry to the L’Oreal party, but decided to treat her sister Robyn to a fun day out on the town while Ryan stayed home with the kids, Ines and James. Did you notice that her gorgeous blonde hair was styled in the shape of a HEART?!

We seriously can’t get enough of this couple, and it’s pretty clear that they can’t get enough of each other either! When Blake accepted her award for Favorite Dramatic Movie actress for The Shallows at the People’s Choice Awards, she couldn’t help but gush over her man. “Thank you to my husband, who’s everything to me,” she said. Don’t worry Blake, we won’t try to steal him. OK maybe just a little cause he’s so hot.

HollywoodLifers, which do you like more — Ryan’s gift or Blake’s message behind it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.