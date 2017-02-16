Beyonce Flaunts Growing Baby Bump While Dancing With Kelly Rowland After Grammys: Pic

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce is the cutest pregnant star we’ve ever seen! The singer showed off her baby bump in a plunging, tight gown at a Grammys after party on Feb. 12! Queen B even busted a few moves on the dance floor with her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland! Talk about an epic reunion! You have to see the snaps, here!

All we needed was Michelle Williams, 36, and it would’ve been a full on Destiny’s Child reunion! Beyonce, 35, reunited with Kelly Rowland, 36, after the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 for an exclusive party thrown by her sis, Solange Knowles, 30! The epic night consisted of dancing, adorable photo ops, and the star of the night — Bey’s baby bump!

The pregnant star and Kelly danced the night away together, and they were even joined by Jay Z, 47, and Solange’s hubby, Alan Ferguson, 53. Beyonce rocked her third outfit of the night, which was a stunning white, plunging gown that hugged her beautiful baby bump. Her gown even featured a thigh-high slit! Solange and Kelly, on the other hand, opted for fierce, red ensembles.

Beyonce, who announced her baby news on Feb. 1, was the talk of the 2017 Grammys after she put on a jaw-dropping performance while pregnant with twins. She sang “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” off of her record-breaking Lemonade album, which was nominated for two Grammys and took home the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. At one point during her performance, Beyonce was tipped back on a chair and her bump was straight up in the air! And, you can catch that moment in our video, above.

The best part about the Grammys, aside from Bey’s performance, was when her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 5, beamed with pride while she watched her mom rock the stage! She was completely captivated by her mother’s performance, and we can’t blame her. The soon-to-be big sis cheered Bey on, along with Jay Z, and she even clapped for her mom! SO cute!

The 2017 Grammys was the first time we got a first-hand look at Bey’s growing baby bump, and it was also the first time that she performed while pregnant! Her next gig is lined up for April when she is set to headline the Coachella music festival in CA.

The singer will be pretty pregnant at that point, however, according to reports, fans don’t have anything to worry about, kind of. Beyonce reportedly vowed to her team that she would take the Coachella stage indefinitely, TMZ reported Feb. 14. But, there’s only one thing that could stop the singer — her doctor. The site claimed that Beyonce will remain the headliner of Coachella, as long as she has a clean bill of health and is cleared by her doctor, of course. Bey is the real MVP!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Beyonce’s maternity style? Tell us below!

