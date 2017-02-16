Angelina Jolie Always Had A ‘Crush On Jared Leto’: She & Brad Fought About Him A Lot

REX/Shutterstock

Rumors of a new relationship between Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto have been swirling and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the actress has always had ‘a crush’ on Jared — even when she and Brad Pitt were still together!

“Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] fought about Jared [Leto] a lot over the years, he was someone Brad was really threatened by,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad always felt like he couldn’t trust Angelina when it came to Jared.” The 53-year-old Allied actor may have had a point, as Angie, 41, and Jared, 45, are already rumored to be seeing each other.

“Angelina knew Jared was a sore spot with Brad, so anytime she wanted to push his buttons she’d bring up Jared and talked about how much she loved working with him and how talented he is,” the insider continued. “She even sent him a script behind Brad’s back a couple of years ago.” Whoa! That definitely doesn’t sound good.

Another insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Brad really wouldn’t be “shocked” if his estranged wife was dating Jared as he’s always known about her “crush.” Brad and Angelina split in September 2016 when she filed for divorce and it was only recently that rumors of a relationship between her and Jared started up.

“Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in September,” an insider told Star in the magazine’s Feb. 27 issue. “The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.” If they are together now it seems like Brad may have been right about Angie’s “crush”!

