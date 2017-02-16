Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

ACM Awards Nominations 2017: Luke Bryan, Kacey Musgraves & More — Full List

Emily Longeretta Thu, February 16, 2017 8:48am EST by Emily Longeretta Add first Comment
ACM Awards Nominations 2017
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
24 Photos

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, but who will they be handing out the trophies to? The nominations are in!

Lady Antebellum headed on CBS This Morning to reveal the first batch of nominations for the big night; they even scored a nod themselves!

Male Vocalist of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Dierks Bentley
· Thomas Rhett
· Chris Stapleton
· Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
· Kelsea Ballerini
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Kacey Musgraves
· Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Luke Bryan
· Florida Georgia Line
· Carrie Underwood
· Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year
· Big & Rich
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· Florida Georgia Line
· Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year
· Eli Young Band
· Lady Antebellum
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
· Rascal Flatts

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards air on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 CT on CBS. Who are you rooting for?

More news:

ACM Awards Dresses 2016 -- See The Best Dressed On The ACMs Red Carpet
Luke Bryan Brings Country To The Super Bowl With Epic National Anthem: Watch
Thomas Rhett's Wife Pregnant & They're Adopting: 2 Babies On The Way -- Congrats

ad