ACM Awards Nominations 2017: Luke Bryan, Kacey Musgraves & More — Full List

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, but who will they be handing out the trophies to? The nominations are in!
Lady Antebellum headed on CBS This Morning to reveal the first batch of nominations for the big night; they even scored a nod themselves!
Male Vocalist of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Dierks Bentley
· Thomas Rhett
· Chris Stapleton
· Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
· Kelsea Ballerini
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Kacey Musgraves
· Carrie Underwood
Entertainer of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Luke Bryan
· Florida Georgia Line
· Carrie Underwood
· Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
· Big & Rich
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· Florida Georgia Line
· Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
· Eli Young Band
· Lady Antebellum
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
· Rascal Flatts
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards air on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 CT on CBS. Who are you rooting for?
