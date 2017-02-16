A Day Without Immigrants Strike: Businesses Closing On Feb. 16 To Protest Trump

REX/Shutterstock

Protests against Donald Trump’s shocking immigration policies are reaching a new level on Feb. 16. Legal and undocumented immigrants are boycotting on Feb. 16 in response to the president’s Muslim ban, Mexico wall and more, and dozens and restaurants and businesses are shutting down in support of this ‘Day Without Immigrants.’

Immigrants are skipping work and class on Feb. 16 as a direct response to Donald Trump’s policies on immigration. The President of the United States has already implemented policies to ban refugees from certain Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Plus, he’s pledged to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. and dramatically increase the number of undocumented immigrants who are deported.

To support their immigrant workers, several businesses and restaurants are joining the strike, and shutting down on Feb. 16. Famed chef Jose Andres has promised to close all his restaurants in the Washington D.C. area, and in New York City, Blue Ribbon Brasserie, Brooklyn, Sushi, Sushi Bar & Grill, Sushi Iakaya, Hi-Bar and Downing Street Bar all won’t be opening.

More than a dozen restaurants are closed in Austin, Texas, while locations like Bad Saint, Sweetgreen and La Caprice, among several others, are shut down in D.C. In many businesses that aren’t closed, owners have still vowed to stand by their immigrant workers and support their decisions not to show up to work.

President Trump’s executive order to suspend Muslim refugees admission into the U.S. and ban Syrians from entering the country at all has been suspended, but he has firmly stood by his policies since officially entering office on Jan. 20. It is unclear how many immigrants plan to take part in this Feb. 16 boycott, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to check that your favorite restaurants and businesses are open before heading out today!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the Day Without Immigrants strike?

