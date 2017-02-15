Katherine Heigl’s Return To TV On ‘Doubt’ — Should You Watch?

Image Courtesy of CBS

With so much TV on, is CBS’ latest courtroom drama ‘Doubt’ worth checking out? We’ve read all the reviews and summed it all up for you.

Every show has doubters; this one is no different. However, with an A-list cast — Katherine Heigl, Steven Pasquale, Laverne Cox, etc., and a compelling storyline, it will draw you in. The premise is simple: A successful defense lawyer, Sadie Ellis (Katherine), becomes romantically interested in Billy (Steven), a client who may or not be guilty of murder.

One thing that’s in the pro column? This show will actually solve the crime by the end of the first season, the co-creator confirmed to reporters. “Here’s what was interesting to us: The idea that you’re a guy who’s accused of something and arrested and you didn’t do it—from your point of view,” Joan Rater said. “And you’re stuck in jail—he was stuck in jail for four months—and his lifeline was Sadie. And they developed this deep friendship, this relationship that went beyond attorney-client, and that’s a line, do you know what I mean…and I’m like, what if the line is blurred? What if? All those ‘What if?’s came to play.”

So, is that enough to win over critics? Well, not everyone. While USA Today kicks off their review with, “Good star, good part, good show,” others believe it’s tough to shake Katherine’s history with not so great films and TV shows. “The show frequently feels like it’s juggling too much, tackling multiple cases an episode on top of the driving personal drama,” the AV Club states, while our sister publication, Variety calls the show very “familiar” to Shondaland’s masterpieces — but at the same time, “very CBS.”

So it’s pretty much your call. My personal tip: go in expecting to be entertained, but don’t expect to be blown away. Doubt premieres on CBS on Feb. 15 at 10PM ET.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.