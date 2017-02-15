Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. New York Knicks Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Oakland City Thunder are on a losing streak while the New York Knicks are riding high from a surprise win. What will happen when these two squads meet on Feb. 15? There’s only one way to find out.

Is this Bizarro World? Russell Westbrook, 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are on a two-game skild, while the New York Knicks somehow beat the San Antonio Spurs. Carmelo Anthony, 32, will attempt to lead the Knicks to another surprise victory at the Chesapeake Energy arena, but expect the Thunder to correct the universe. The game is set for 9:30 PM ET so don’t miss a single second!

Going into this game, Russell leads the league with 26 triple-doubles, and he’s on path to be the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson, 78, did it in 1961-62. Oscar ended the season with 3.08 points, 11.4 assists and 12.5 rebounds. Russell is racking up 31.2 points, 10.2 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game, according to the Washington Post. With two months left in the regular season, Russell may just pull it off.

Yet, the Thunder, at 31-25, are 7th in the Western Conference and if they want to be a sincere threat in the Playoffs, they have to snap this losing streak. They’ve dropped three of their last four games, and though their sole win of that bunch came over the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’ve fallen to the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. Yes, the Wizards, at 33-21, have a better record than the Thunder and might just take OKC’s spot in the post season.

On the other end of the court are the 22-33 Knicks. With only two wins in their last six games, New York could sort of feel proud that they gave the Spurs a rare loss. Melo finished with 25 points, a high for the team, according to Fox Sports. His ten points in the fourth quarter helped push the Knicks over, 94-90, though Courtney Lee’s, 31, defense allowed New York to pull ahead of San Antonio.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Knicks will hand Oklahoma City another L, or will the Thunder get their act together?

