Bayern Munich Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Arsenal has a challenge ahead of them if they want to win the Champions League. Standing in the Gunners’ way is Bayern Munich, and these two teams will face off on Feb. 15. It’s going to be good so don’t dare miss it!

While things haven’t been going Arsenal’s way in the Premier League, the team still has a chance to turn their luck around when they head to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich on their home turf. This Champions League match may be what the doctor ordered to get the Gunners back on track. A win will definitely help Arsene Wegner, 67, argue that he should still be the club’s manager, so expect things to go wild when the match kicks off around 2:45 PM ET.

Arsenal has plenty of weapons in their, well, “arsenal” to help them walk away from this first-of-two matches with some needed points. Granit Xhaka, 24, has plenty of experience playing Die Bayern, clashing with them while captain of Borussia Monchengladbach. Now that he’s completed his 4-game suspension, according to Bleacher Report, he’ll be expected to step up his game in this meeting.

He’ll have some help, as Mohamed Elneny, 24, is back after playing in the Africa Cup of Nations. “The team really needs me now. I don’t want a vacation or a time off. I want to work hard and play with the team,” he told Jamie Smith of Goal.com. “Everything is going fine here. We all love our coach, and we don’t concentrate on anything other than the next game.”

Of course, people will be watching Arsenal and Bayern’s official Twitter accounts, as the two teams have been giving out comedy cold, per ESPN FC. When the Round of 16 draw was announced, Arsenal tweeted, “We’ll play @FCBayern (AGAIN!) in the last of 16.” FCB responded with a gif of Bill Murray from Groundhog’s Day. This is the fourth time in five seasons that these two teams were picked to face in this Round of 16, but though it’s a bit of a repeat, it should be an enjoyable match!

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Who do you want to advance beyond this round? Do you think Arsenal or Bayern will win the Champions League?

