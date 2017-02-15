Vivienne Tam’s Fall 2017 Collection: Great For Zendaya & Nina Dobrev

REX/Shutterstock

Bringing the Hong Kong fashion aesthetic to the states, Vivienne Tam unleashed an epic fall 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. Her colorful, eye-popping designs were both fun AND sophisticated — designs we can totally see stars like Nina Dobrev & Zendaya rocking!

We were totally blown away by Vivienne Tam‘s, breath-taking autumn/winter 2017 collection, which she debuted at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. Her line was inspired by the “electrifying energy” of Hong Kong’s night life, and we definitely felt those vibes through her refreshing designs, which were rife with sequins, metallics, vegan leather, and bright colors. The collection was fresh, fun, modern, and effortlessly glamorous — perfect for youthful faces like Zendaya, 20, and Nina Dobrev, 28.

So great to finally unveil the collection for the world and sharing the Hong Kong aesthetic with the American market! Thank you @paularosadopr for this amazing shot and the great job you did! – VT A post shared by Vivienne Tam (@viviennetam) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Known for her eclectic style, Vivienne’s designs would be RIGHT at home in Zendaya’s extensive closet. And with some of Vivienne’s clothes having a strong urban feel, we can see the actress rocking these looks everywhere from the red carpet to even the streets of NYC. We especially would love to see Zendaya in Vivienne’s sequined champagne-colored slip dress that was paired with an oversized, puffy anorak. SO chic.

Another key element of Vivienne’s show was her use of asymmetrical hemlines, which we would love to see on Nina! We can totally seeing her sporting some of the collection’s more subtle pieces — like Vivienne’s velvet burgundy wrap dress or her figure-hugging printed shift dress. While Nina doesn’t get quite as experimental as Zendaya does with her style, the actress has made some bold choices in the past, and we can definitely see her putting her own elegant spin on these exciting designs.

Vivienne’s collection was titled “City of Lights” and we love how it had such a strong urban jungle vibe. We seriously can’t wait to rock these fun puffed jackets, lace metallic skirts, and liquid jerseys come fall!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Vivienne’s newest collection? Isn’t it super fierce?

