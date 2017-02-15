Courtesy of Instagram

They’re in New York City for Fashion Week, but Kylie Jenner and Tyga made sure to take some time out of their busy schedules for fun and romance on Valentine’s Day. The lovebirds took a trip to the very top of the Empire State Building, and it was SO romantic. How cute?!

Love is still very much in the air for Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 26. While in New York City for NYFW, the couple took some time to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 with a romantic trip to the Empire State Building. Kylie posted a photo to her Instagram of herself planting a kiss on the rapper’s cheek, with the Big Apple stretching for miles in the background and below. Aww!

The 19-year-old also took to Snapchat to show off the gorgeous bouquet of roses, fashioned into the shape of a heart, that her man got her for the holiday. The gift came with a card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” and Kylie was certainly feeling the love as she flaunted it for her millions of followers.

There’s likely more where that came from, too, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Tyga had plans to give Kylie some major bling for the holiday. “He wants to surprise, shock and literally stun her on V-day, and make it a day she’ll never forget,” our insider dished over the weekend. Too cute!

It’s been a busy trip to the Big Apple for Kylie, who’s not only been attending fashion shows, but also opened her second Pop-Up Shop this week. Fans mobbed the store on opening day, waiting hours in the freezing cold to be admitted inside. Of course, Kylie stopped by to give her loyal followers some love, too, and Tyga has been supporting her every step of the way!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie and Tyga spending Valentine’s Day at the Empire State Building?! Are you surprised their relationship has lasted this long?

