This is such exciting news! Thomas Rhett’s gorgeous wife, Lauren Akins, is pregnant– and they got the news while they were in the middle of finalizing plans to adopt a child from Africa. Yep, the country couple has TWO babies on the way now, and we could not be happier for them!

“Oh BABY! actually..BABIES!” Lauren Akins wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and husband, Thomas Rhett, 26, holding balloons that spell out the word ‘BABY.’ “Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon. Who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! There’s a sweet baby in my belly too.”

We are literally shaking with excitement for these two! The longtime couple found out they were expecting during a trip to Tanzania with Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley. “I was 100 percent sure I was not pregnant,” Lauren told People, revealing that TR had her take a pregnancy test once she started feeling sick on the trip. “When we began the adoption process, we said, ‘Let’s wait, let’s give this adopted child his or her time with us and then we’ll continue our family. So I was convinced it was food poisoning.”

Lauren explained that she and Thomas had tried “for a little bit” to get pregnant, but decided to adopt when they failed to conceive. “I was like, ‘Maybe this is the Lord’s way of telling me adoption is what he wants me to do,'” she admitted. “And I was okay with that. It’s funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn’t try at all and it happened! We feel like it’s all part of the plan.” The couple’s biological baby is due in April, and they hope the adoption process will be complete before then.

Thomas and Lauren have known each other since kindergarten, but it wasn’t until they were in high school that he finally made his move. The two married when they were just 22 years old, and country music fans who’ve followed their story are completely inspired by their love. We are so thrilled for these two!

