The Weeknd Drops Diss Track ‘Some Way’ — Taunting Justin Bieber About Selena Gomez?

REX/Shutterstock

HOLD EVERYTHING!!! The Weeknd is clapping back at Justin Bieber mocking him, dropping the mother of all diss tracks that seems totally aimed at the singer. We’ve got the details on how he’s taunting the Biebs that he’s with Selena Gomez now.

On SNAP!!! It appears The Weeknd has just unloaded on Justin Bieber in his new song “Some Way” with Nav. The 26-year-old dropped the track late in the evening of Feb. 14 out of nowhere, and the lyrics are so telling. He addresses how the Biebs, 22, is mad that he’s been “replaced” by the singer as Selena Gomez‘s boyfriend, taunting him that “Your girl fell in love with me.” Ouch, that’s gotta hurt. Justin has been needling The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — lately and it looks like enough is enough.

Just check out these lyrics and tell us this isn’t a slam at Justin.

“Dress up your talk if a n**** wanna talk to me

F**k your phone calls, I don’t want apologies

Everyone said, yeah they said I was gonna peak

Most number ones, number ones in a n****league

Think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me

She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy”

T”his b*tch got addicted, all she do was take a taste

Now you gettin’ mad because you got replaced

The brown boy and the Starboy on a track

Haters gonna say this s**t is wack

I went to the hills straight from the trap

I’ma f**k your b*tch and give her back”

The Twittersphere erupted when Abel dropped his song with Nav, totally agreeing that he gunned it hard at Justin.

The Weeknd really went at Justin Bieber on the new track with Nav — Landon Gonzales (@landogonzo5) February 15, 2017

The Weeknd just hit the biebs with a "hit em up" diss. — Eddie Maldonado (@EddieAndretti) February 15, 2017

Abel dissing the shit out of Justin Bieber in the chorus of "Some Way" 😩😂 — The Tweeknd 🗯 (@KeepItOnTheXO) February 15, 2017

YALL @Alyssiadxo_ just pointed out how the album art for some way looks like a distorted version of the text from the purpose cover 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HXaFnBfVkF — doni mcneckass (@lowlifehunty) February 15, 2017

I can totally imagine Abel and Nav working on "Some way" and just cracking jokes about JB. They literally killed him. Ahah — the weeknd jr (@ChrisMunguia06) February 15, 2017

@justinbieber feeling some way? — Reynaldo Sierra lll (@reysierra50) February 15, 2017

That moment when Abel and Nav both body Justin Bieber in Some Way pic.twitter.com/NmKXOM7f3z — Little Italy⚡️✝⚡️ (@MADMANN14) February 15, 2017

The Biebs stirred the pot that he’s clearly irked by Selena and The Weeknd’s lovefest when he posted an Instagram Live on Feb. 12 mocking Abel. He claimed “Starboy” was his favorite song in a totally sarcastic tone, while all of the crew in his car broke out in laughter. Feeling a little jelly Justin?

If he was bothered then by his ex’s new romance, he probably lost it when pictures surfaced Feb. 14 of the couple’s romantic weekend aboard a yacht off Marina del Rey, CA. The pair cuddled, kissed and celebrated Valentine’s Day early. She even went lingerie shopping to give him an extra sexy surprise for their luxurious sleepover. We can’t wait to see how Justin handles getting shaded by The Weeknd like this.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd’s diss track? Do you think Justin will clap back?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.