The Weeknd Shades Justin Bieber On New Song ‘Some Way’: ‘Your Girl Fell In Love With Me’

Cover your ears, Justin Bieber! The Weeknd and Nav dropped a new song on Feb. 14, and they definitely seem to be throwing major shade at the 22-year-old. Yep, The Weeknd is totally taunting Selena Gomez’s ex by rubbing their hot new romance in his face. Check out the shocking lyrics here!

The Weeknd, 26, is making sure Justin Bieber, 22, knows Selena Gomez, 24, is all his on his new song, “Some Way,” with Nav. “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me,” he sings on the track. “She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

OMG! And it gets even crazier in the chorus, where he adds, “I just took that chick and I know you feelin’ some way, she just want a n**** like me, you feelin’ some way.”

It certainly isn’t a surprise that the 26-year-old is calling out Justin. After all, the Biebs publicly called The Weeknd’s music “whack” after the singer’s romance with Selena went public. Then, while answering questions on Instagram Live on Feb. 12, Justin joked that his favorite song of the moment is “Starboy” by The Weeknd — he couldn’t even keep a straight face, though, and bursted out into laughter before ending the video.

Selena has kept quiet amidst all this drama, but she’s made it clear that she’s all-in with her new relationship. Justin sure seemed far from her mind as she cuddled and made out with The Weeknd on a private yact last weekend, and let’s be real, she wouldn’t just throw a $30,000 birthday party for anyone. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old is about to head overseas on a months-long tour, so it’s unclear what’s next for the lovebirds. Maybe she’ll join him in Europe!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd’s new song? Do you think he’s calling out Justin?