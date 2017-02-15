The Weeknd Dissing Bella Hadid On ‘Some Way’ Track? — You’ll Never ‘Get Over Me’

Sounds like The Weeknd is calling out Justin Bieber AND Bella Hadid on his new track. In Nav’s ‘Some Way,’ The Weeknd sings about how his girls will never ‘get over me.’ Is he dissing his ex? Check out the lyrics!

In the first verse of the song “Some Way,” The Weeknd, 26, sings that “none of my girls, of my girls gon’ get over me.” After hearing that, there’s only one person that comes to mind: Bella Hadid, 20.

The Weeknd and Bella were together for two years before splitting in Nov. 2016. Bella recently admitted in an interview with Teen Vogue that she will “always love” her ex. While the line may be true, was it really necessary to be possibly calling Bella out in a song?

The singer also threw some serious shade at Justin Bieber, 22, who happens to be Selena Gomez’s ex, in the song. First, Nav and The Weeknd specifically mention the word “wack” in the song: “Haters gonna say this shit is wack.” Justin was asked by paparazzi in Jan. 2016 if he wanted to listen to a Weeknd song and Justin said, “That sh*t’s wack.”

But the singer didn’t stop there. The Weeknd also sings, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me.” Yeah, he’s definitely talking about Selena, 24! The Weeknd and Selena are now dating, and they’re head over heels for each other. From romantic getaways to sexy PDA on a private yacht, Abelena is inseparable. The line in The Weeknd and Nav’s song is a direct shot at Justin, who was on and off with Sel for years. The Weeknd is one fearless guy, that’s for sure!

