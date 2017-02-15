‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Reveals What She’s Looking For In A Man

Image Courtesy of Instagram

We all know that Nick Viall was not the perfect match for Rachel Lindsay, but he’s definitely out there! In a new interview, the 31-year-old attorney reveals exactly what kind of guy she’s hoping to find on ‘The Bachelorette.’

“I’m at the stage in my life where I’m ready for a family,” Rachel Lindsay revealed in a new interview with People magazine. “I’m ready to get married. I want a guy who is not afraid of that.”

She also said that Nick Viall wasn’t exactly her type — because she doesn’t really have one. “I’m not really picky,” she told the magazine. “Physically, I really don’t have a type, but I’m a sucker for a great smile. But I’m rooting for me! Is love going to happen? Where is he? I’m grateful to have the opportunity to do this again, but this time I’m in the driver’s seat. I get to have my choice.”

“We’re a couple of weeks out from filming, we’re ready to get this started,” Rachel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live when it was revealed that she’d be the next bachelorette. “I’m ready to find love, find a husband so if you know anybody out there who needs to apply, sign up, go ahead and get started!”

She also added that she was vetted almost immediately after she was sent home, but initially, she thought they were doing it to just to make her feel better after being heartbroken. “I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me,” Rachel also admitted. “Time heals all. Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rachel will find love on The Bachelorette?

