It’s about to go DOWN on the next episode of ‘The Bachelor’! In a new teaser for the hometown dates revealed on Feb. 15, Nick Viall gets a shocking visit from none other than his ex Andi Dorfman, and she looks PISSED! See for yourself, right here!

We are screaming internally right now! In the first preview for Feb. 20 episode of The Bachelor, we learned that someone from Nick Viall’s past would come back to visit him. At that time, all we knew was that she has wavy brown hair, and guessed that it might be Danielle L (because she looked similar from behind.) Well, on Feb. 15 we learned who it really is, and the answer is so much more shocking!

In an exclusive teaser from People, Nick gets a knock at his hotel door and it’s none other than his infamous ex Andi Dorfman standing on the other side, and she doesn’t even crack a smile when she solemnly says “Hello, Nick.” Eek!

Nick and Andi certainly have a less-than-friendly past. Of course, she chose Josh Murray over him when he proposed on her season of The Bachelorette, but the worst part came after the show, when she said in her memoir that the sex she had with Nick in the fantasy suite was “cringe-worthy.”

That’s because Nick wasn’t exactly a gentleman during the experience, asking if she “would rather make love… or f–k?” Andi certainly wasn’t feeling it, responding “Ummm… make love.” “Well, if I had four times, I’d like to f–k the first three times and make love the fourth.” Yikes, not cute. Nick seems to be a much more mature guy now, and maybe a good heartfelt talk with Andi is exactly what he needs to move forward in this process. We can’t wait to see!

