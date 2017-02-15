Teyana Taylor Rocks Orange Wig At Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kanye West just showed off his Yeezy Season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week, and naturally, his muse Teyana Taylor sat front row. Wearing an orange wig in a blunt bob cut, get all the details on Teyana’s latest look, ahead.

Teyana Taylor, 26, stayed off the runway at the Yeezy Season 5 show on Feb. 15, and joined Hailey Baldwin and La La Anthony in the front row.

The singer and actress first skyrocketed to fame after appearing in Kanye West‘s “Fade” music video in 2016. Since then, Teyana has walked in Kanye’s Yeezy shows, taking a break this season to sit in the audience at New York Fashion Week.

While we have a feeling Teyana’s green jacket may have been Yeezy, it was her beauty look that stole the show. Making quite the statement with a bright orange wig that looked as though it could’ve come from Kylie Jenner‘s beauty room, Teyana wore the bold color in a blunt bob cut that was parted in the center and styled sleek and straight.

Keeping most of her makeup under wraps by wearing the hood on her jacket pulled up over her head, we could see that Teyana opted for a simple clear lip gloss. Teyana has been rocking this beauty look throughout NYFW, starting things off at La Perla, and even hanging with Kylie and Kendall Jenner after the Alexander Wang show.

💥congrats Ken, you killed the @alexanderwangny show! #nyfw2017 #NOAFTERPARTY2017 A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Keeping his show more low key this season, only Kim Kardashian and Kylie attended Kanye’s Yeezy presentation from the Kardashian gang. The show, which in the past has garnered negative attention for its odd designs and for interrupting the official NYFW line up with its late start, was relatively drama-free this season. Kanye even added more wearable options like denim to his collection!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kanye’s Yeezy Season 5 show?

