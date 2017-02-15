Tarek El Moussa Flirts With Pretty Girls In Vegas After Awkward Reunion With Christina

Courtesy of Instagram

He may have been in Las Vegas for work, but Tarek El Moussa took advantage of the weekend away AND his newly-single status while in Sin City. The ‘Flip Or Flop’ star reportedly partied hard during the trip — and even cozied up to a mystery woman at the club, a new report claims. Look away, Christina!

Tarek and Christina El Moussa put on brave faces for a work appearance in Las Vegas on Feb. 10 — but deep down, it couldn’t have been easy for them to be spending so much time together. After all, the two split last year, and are currently in the middle of a pretty bitter divorce!

Of course, it was no surprise that the pair went their separate ways after attending the Investor Summit, and after he left his ex, Tarek reportedly headed to Hakkasan nightclub at MGM Grand…where thinks apparently got pretty wild. “It was him, a male friend and two women,” an insider tells InTouch. “There was a VIP reservation under Tarek’s name. VIP servers brought out bottles of alcohol to Tarek’s table. It was clear that Tarek had his eye on one of the girls; they were flirting and touching each other.”

Although Tarek and Christina have been insistent that they aren’t going to let their divorce affect their work, those who attended the Summit noticed there was definitely some tension between them. “They did not look happy to be together, at all,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show.”

Meanwhile, Tarek may be partying and flirting away in Vegas, but Christina’s moved on, too — she’s been dating contractor Gary Anderson in recent months, which has really pissed off her ex. Looks like two can play at that game!

