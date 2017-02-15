Sophie Turner Drops Massive Spoiler About Sansa Stark’s Fate In Season 8

Sophie Turner just revealed a MAJOR spoiler about Sansa Stark. ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 hasn’t even premiered yet, but we already know something about season 8 regarding our girl Sansa!

“We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting season 7 of [Game of] Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts,” Sophie Turner told HeyUGuys at the BAFTAs. “And then we go on to season 8.”

Wait, so Sophie is confirming that Sansa makes it to season 8 of Game of Thrones? Yes, she is! This means that Sansa will not die in season 7. With a show like Game of Thrones, anyone and everyone could die. The show has no problem killing off beloved characters, as we’ve seen in the past.

The plot for season 7 is being kept under wraps, but set photos have revealed major moments in the upcoming season. First and foremost, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will meet in season 7. There are rumors that Theon (Alfie Allen) *might* be the one to bite the dust in the upcoming season. There’s not much information about Sansa in season 7, but you can expect her to be right by Jon Snow’s side as the Starks seek to take the Iron Throne away from Cersei (Lena Headey).

But could Sansa meet a grim end by the end of the series? A fan theory predicts that the Starks will eventually fight over control of Winterfell, which could lead to their deaths. Game of Thrones season 7 does not have a premiere date yet, but the show is expected to start airing new episodes in the summer.

