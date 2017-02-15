Selena Gomez Up Late Writing New Music: Inspired By Hot Romance With The Weeknd?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Is a new album on the way from Selena Gomez? It seems inspiration has definitely struck the young singer, and she recently shared with fans that she is writing so much music she can’t sleep at night!

Selena Gomez, 24, seems to have found all the right words to make some new music, and we can’t help but wonder if it’s all because of her new boyfriend. After sharing an insanely romantic evening with The Weeknd, 26, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, Selena revealed that the words were flowing out of her fingers so much she couldn’t sleep. Aw!

In a late night snap on her Instagram story, Selena shared a dimly lit pic of herself with the caption: “Can’t sleeeeep. Can’t stop writing…..” As exciting as that was to see, she ended the caption with the eye-roll emoji. Is she annoyed by her newfound inspiration, or just really, really tired? Hmm!

Sadly Selena and Abel seem to be in separate cities right now, as she threw a massive birthday party for him in Los Angeles while being in New York to support Coach during Fashion Week. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t thinking of each other, especially since The Weeknd just dropped a new song that sure seems like a massive diss track to Sel’s ex, Justin Bieber, 22. Eek!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Selena is writing new music about her new relationship? Are you excited she could be putting out an album soon?

