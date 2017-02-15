Selena Gomez ‘Laughed’ After Hearing The Weeknd’s Justin Bieber Diss Track

REX/Shutterstock

It’s so obvious that The Weeknd took a jab at Selena Gomez’s ex boyfriend in his new song ‘Some Way’ that came out on Feb. 15, but was Selly bothered by the blatant diss? A source tells HollywoodLife.com that she actually laughed at it! Check it out.

Selena Gomez, 24, isn’t a fan of drama, and tends to keep quiet about personal issues. However, that doesn’t mean that she was pissed off or blindsided by her new beau The Weeknd’s obvious diss of her ex Justin Bieber, 22, in his new song “Some Way.”

“The Weeknd absolutely told Selena about ‘Some Way’ while he was still writing the track,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But Selena handled the song just fine, there was no real drama.”

The song took a dig at Justin by saying things like “Starboy on a track, Haters gonna say this sh*t is wack,” but it also brings Selly into the fray by saying “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me,” along with some things that are even more explicit. But it’s all good with Selena. “She is not taking the lyrics literally or seriously,” said the source. “She just had a little giggle about the song and laughed it off. Selena gets that it is Abel’s art and respects his creative voice. She really sees it as no big deal.”

It’s good to hear that Selena isn’t upset by The Weeknd including her and her ex boyfriend on his new song. By now, she’s probably used to it! Fans speculated that his song “Party Monster” includes a part about her when it says “ass like Selena.” However, many others believe he means the Latin singer.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear that Selena isn’t upset by the song? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.