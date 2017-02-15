Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Moving In Together? ‘Sparing No Expense’ On Love Nest

Forget yachts; Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are taking their love from sea to land and moving into a luxe Los Angeles home together, according to a new report! The cute couple are reportedly thinking about taking the next step in their relationship and finding a place to call their own!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesafaye), 27, only recently took their relationship public after getting caught making out after having dinner in Los Angeles, and over the following months, we’ve been able to witness the two getting closer and closer. They went on vacation abroad to Italy, and even took a (super hot) yacht ride together!

But this next step is much more serious that jetsetting. It’s a commitment that implies they’re looking for something that will be permanent! They’re both ready to jump into this reported move, hand in hand, a source told Life & Style magazine. So exciting!

“Selena is ready to move in with Abel. They’ve been talking to a realtor friend who is quietly looking for properties for them and constantly sending them listings,” the source told Life & Style. “Selena is hoping to be putting up the money for the house, and she’s going to spare no expense.

“They’re looking in Bel Air, Holmby Hills and Malibu,” the source said. “She wants a big backyard where they can host get-togethers with friends, and she’d love a pool so she can go skinny-dipping with Abel. They’re ready to find the perfect home together. It’s going to be their little love nest.”

Oooh! This is so exciting. We can’t wait to see where they choose to live if their reported house hunt proves successful. Apparently, The Weeknd is so stoked about the alleged move that he’s already picking out furniture for their future digs. First things first, Abel!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Abel will take the plunge and move in together? Tell us in the comments!