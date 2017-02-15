Courtesy of Instagram

Scarlett Byrne stripped down for the March/April issue of ‘Playboy,’ flaunting her gorgeous physique in all it’s glory! The ‘Vampire Diaries’ star looks gorgeous in the sizzling pic, alongside the caption ‘naked is normal!’ Take a peek!

Scarlett Byrne, 26, is ready to bare it all. The Vampire Diaries star stripped down to her birthday suit while posing for Playboy‘s upcoming issue, shortly after the iconic magazine decided to bring back nudity. Taking to Instagram on Feb. 14, she revealed her sexy Valentine’s Day surprise. “I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, ‘The Feminist Mystique,'” Scarlett wrote. “A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal.”

The star, whose known for her portraying Nora Hildegard on the Vampire Diaries, looks positively radiant in her sultry teaser snap. Scarlett poses in nothing but a silky robe while gazing seductively at the camera, rocking a tousled up ‘do and glowing makeup. She’s clearly ready to shed her good girl image, after creating a name for herself in the movie business. She’s also widely recognized for playing Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Scarlett and Hugh Hefner‘s son, Cooper, 25, got engaged in Aug. 2015. Cooper previously shared a photo of her stunning yellow diamond ring, alongside the caption, “To many more adventures with this lovely lady @scarleybyrne.” She was also over the moon, writing, “I was lucky enough to fall in love with my best friend.” We’re sure he’s drooling over her new sexy snap!

The latest issue of Playboy includes nudity for the first time since March 2016 and Hugh’s son took to Twitter to explain why they reverted back to their old ways. “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated,” Cooper revealed, “but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the sizzling photos of Scarlett in Playboy? Let us know!

