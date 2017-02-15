Braided Ponytails — How To Get The Beyonce-Inspired Look Seen At NY Fashion Week

REX/ Shutterstock

Braids are not going anywhere, since I saw them at many shows during Fall 2017 New York Fashion Week. This particular style at Sachin & Babi reminded me of Beyonce — get the look below!

I was obsessed with the beauty look I saw backstage at Sachin & Babi on Feb. 10 at New York Fashion Week.

Hair extensions were added to the models to create long, sexy braids, with embellishments through the hair. Makeup focused on a dark, smokey eye — very sexy.

The nail look was regal and classy.

Naomi Gonzalez for ZOYA was the lead nail tech and told me backstage about the nail look, which she called The Inevitable Raj. “The Inevitable Raj nail design was inspired by the detailed collection and Sachin & Babi’s vision of two very different cultures coming together.”

The inspiration for the show was a combination of British and Indian cultures, so the nail look was a combination of gold metallic shimmer (Brooklyn) and a deep red (Courtney) — they were used to represent the harmony of the two cultures coming together.

Here is the exact how to:

“Begin with a ZOYA Naked Manicure Naked Base. Apply two thin coats of Brooklyn overall on the nail. Once dry, apply two coats of ZOYA in Courtney on the top portion of the nail, sweeping the brush from one side to the other to create a lunar shape. To achieve an even, more precise form, use circle stickers to create the half moon. Complete the look with ZOYA Naked Manicure Glossy Seal and ZOYA Fast Drops.”

Naomi was actually free-handing the design backstage, showing how easy it is to do yourself!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the hair, makeup and nails from this show?

