‘Outlander’ season 3 is upon us. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe released a new video on the set of the show on Feb. 15 as they bid farewell to Scotland and gave us our very first glimpse of Jamie Fraser 20 years later! Yes, he’s still gorgeous. Plus, find out the premiere date of season 3!

Sam Heughan, 36, is looking all kinds of handsome on the set of Outlander season 3. The video that Sam and co-star Caitriona Balfe, 37, posted on Feb. 15 as they head to South Africa to film the final episodes of season 3 is our first look at Jamie Fraser 20 years after he was separated from Claire. Jamie and Claire look as if they haven’t aged a bit, even after all these years!

Photos of Sam and Caitriona on the set together in these same outfits were revealed in Jan. 2017. This means they have to be filming scenes together when Claire returns to 18th century Scotland!

“We would like to say a little thank you to the people of Scotland,” Caitriona says in the video. “To all of the heritage sites that have welcomed us and to our amazing crew because without them, well, nothing would get done.”

Sam adds, “We just want to say goodbye to Scotland and to our fans, as well and everyone who has come to see us. Goodbye, Scotland!”

Starz also released the premiere date of season 3: September 2017. The season will consist of 13 episodes. Starz’s president of programming confirmed in a statement that season 3 will tell the entire story of Diana Gabaldon’s Voyager, the third book in the Outlander series.

The season will pick up after Claire travels through the stones, pregnant with Jamie’s child, back to 1948. On the other side of the stones, Jamie is dealing with the aftermath of the disastrous Battle of Culloden. Both Jamie and Claire are trying to come to terms with losing the other. They try and start new lives, but their memories of each other haunt their thoughts. Jamie and Claire eventually find their way back to each other, when Claire travels back through the stones to 1766. Season 3 is going to be epic!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for season 3? Let us know!