Nina Agdal Goes Topless As Maxim’s Sexiest Cover Girl Yet — See The Pic

The stunning Nina Agdal is stealing hearts in her seductive new ‘Maxim’ cover, and we’re totally obsessed. We’ll give you a moment to pick your jaws up off the floor before continuing.

Nina Agdal, 24, is slaying the world of magazine covers with her March 2017 issue of Maxim. The Danish model looks absolutely gorgeous while going completely topless with nothing but a light pink moto jacket covering her nipples. Nina’s blonde hair is flawlessly pushed to one side, and her dark smokey eye only enhances the sultry expression on her face. Love it!

In her interview, Nina doesn’t ever mention her boyfriend, Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, by name. However, she does gush about her whirlwind of a year traveling the world (which she did with Leo), and even goes on to explain what it is about a man (ahem, Leo) that draws her in.

“I was all over the place last year. It was all awesome but it’s all a blur,” Nina said. Later, she added: “In general I can’t stand people who always turn a conversation into something about them. I can’t stand it when people are too into themselves… I like people who can make fun of themselves, who don’t take themselves too seriously.” If that’s true it speaks very highly of Leo, which would explain why she’s so enamored with him after six months of dating!

Nina also explained that her heritage might have something to do with her taste in laid-back men. “I think Danish girls might be a little more chill—at least, that’s what I’ve heard from people who’ve also dated American girls,” she dished. “I hear some of my friends talk about how you shouldn’t be doing that or wearing that yet. You know, ‘It’s only the fourth date,’ or whatever. I’m not like that. I don’t keep track.” Now that’s some good advice to take home, ladies!

