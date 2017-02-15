Nick Lachey & Joey Fatone Top Contenders To Replace Nick Cannon On ‘AGT’?

REX/Shutterstock

Whoever replaces Nick Cannon as the host of ‘America’s Got Talent’ will have HUGE shoes to fill! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone are the top contenders producers are considering right now, but only one will make the cut.

This feels like the end of an era! Nick Cannon, 36, will no longer serve as host on America’s Got Talent, so now the producers have to find a replacement. “There are a ton of being being considered for the new host of AGT,” a source connected to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “NBC is seeing if Nick will come back, but Joey Fatone and Nick Lachey are options. They are also considering a complete no name to join the show. An idea that’s generating the most steam is having a female replacement come in and really mix it up!”

OK, so we couldn’t get a first-ever female president, but we’ll take a first-ever female AGT hostess! You might be wondering how producers even got to this point, in which case Nick does a great job of explaining the shocking situation. In a lengthy Facebook post from Feb. 13, the father-of-two reveals that AGT “punished” him for making a “joke” in his comedy special. “It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to “put me in my place” for so called unruly actions. I will not stand for it.”

Soooo…what exactly did Nick say that put his AGT career on the line? “I grew up like a real n****r. All that stuff. But I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n****r card,” he reportedly jokes in the Showtime special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot. We’re definitely going to miss Nick after 8 seasons on the show, but we’re excited to see what the future holds for AGT‘s next host!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will replace Nick? Lachey, Fatone, Seacrest, or someone new?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.