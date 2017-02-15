Nick Cannon’s Emotional Reason For Abruptly Quitting ‘America’s Got Talent’

Image Courtesy of NBC

After claiming NBC threatened to fire him, Nick Cannon decided to quit ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Now, a new report claims that he was actually questioning his own ‘self-worth’ after the networks threats — especially after what they had put up with in the past.

During his standup special on Showtime, Nick Cannon took a few playful jabs at America’s Got Talent and NBC — something they didn’t find to be playful at all. However on Feb. 13, the comedian threw in the towel, revealing in a Facebook post that he was done with the show and would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Nick was “shaken to his core,” a source told TMZ about his abrupt departure. The 36-year-old also apparently questioned himself — he looked into past entertainers associated with NBC who mocked the network like Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and Tracy Morgan, and found that the network never threatened to fire them.

In 2011 while Tracy was starring in 30 Rock, the comedian made a homophobic joke suggesting he’d stab his son if he were gay. Tracy later apologized and NBC released a statement explaining that they made it clear to him that “kind of behavior would not be tolerated.” Since Tracy was not threatened with termination, that Nick Cannon knows about, it made him feel he was being treated differently “because he just wasn’t that good.”

TMZ’s source also added that this has been harder on him emotionally than his medical problems, including his recent diagnosis with Lupus.

“This hurts tremendously. I felt like I was apart of the fabric of our great nation every summer, representing every culture, age, gender, and demographic,” Nick included in his Facebook announcement on Monday. “Now for the rug to be pulled from underneath me and to be publicly reprimanded and ridiculed over a joke about my own race is completely wrong and I have to do something about it.”

