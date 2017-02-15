Niall Horan Confirms One Direction Reunion ‘Will Definitely Happen’

Courtesy of Twitter

Your prayers have been answered, One Direction fans! Niall Horan has confirmed that the band’s getting back together for a reunion! Get all the details right here.

Niall Horan, 23, is going all in on a One Direction reunion. “It will definitely happen, of course!” the singer said when he appeared on Nova’s Smallzy Surgery on Feb. 14. “As I’ve said many times, we’d be stupid not to,” he told host Kent “Smallzy” Small. Uh, we totally agreed Niall!

Niall went on to comment on how the band first formed back in 2010 on Britain’s X Factor. “It changed our lives, it was the biggest part of our lives,” Niall said of himself and his band mates, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and previously, Zayn Malik (who officially left the group in 2015). It was definitely an epic way to start what would be a worldwide phenomenon!

“It’s going to be good when it happens… when it happens I don’t know,” Niall told the host. Ah! Don’t tell us that Niall! We need a legit date to put in our calendars. Though, the wait might be a little longer, seeing as all the guys are working on their own projects, with Niall himself dropping his very first single, “My Town,” in September 2016. “We just put it out to kind of let people know that I was actually doing something… I knew the song was good when I wrote it… but the reaction to it has been insane,” Niall said proudly.

“I’m doing this, going to go do a bit of a tour, Louis got his movie coming out, Harry’s doing his thing and Liam’s doing his thing,” Niall said about his boys. Hopefully they can all get it together long enough to team up again, cause man do we miss our 1D!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for One Direction to get back together? Give us all your thoughts below!

