Mike Comrie Accused Of Rape — What The Police Have To Say

Hilary Duff’s ex-husband Mike Comrie was shockingly accused of raping a woman during an alleged threesome in his Los Angeles home. Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY obtained a police statement regarding his case. Here’s the scoop.

Former NHL star Mike Comrie, 36, allegedly met up with a woman at a bar on Feb. 11, and the two reportedly went back to his West Los Angeles condo, where she claims Mike raped her multiple times. However, he says their sexual encounter was entirely consensual. Now, an LAPD spokesperson has released a statement to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY regarding his case. It reads, “At present we are still gathering information to determine if there will be an investigation into this alleged incident. Hopefully, we will have more information later today.”

It concluded, “No charges have been filed against anyone to date.” The alleged victim was someone Mike claimed to have known for a long time and the pair also returned to his abode with another woman, TMZ reports. While the alleged third-party has yet to file a complaint, his accuser says she went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center right after, and a rape kit was administered.

Mike was previously married to actress Hilary Duff, 29, and they were together for nearly a decade. The power couple ultimately split in 2016, a few years after welcoming their son Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012. They began dating in 2007, and officially tied the knot in 2010. Hilary filed for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences” on court documents. She now has custody of their son because the judge previously ruled that Mike’s “partying could affect the child.”

Mike became a household name as a hockey star. He played in the National Hockey League for an impressive 13 years, showing off his skills on teams like the Edmonton Oilers, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Ottawa Senators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He ended up retiring in 2012 after undergoing hip surgery for the third time.

