Michael Kors Is In Love With Strong Women In His Powerful Fall 2017 Collection

Hillary Clinton may not have won the 2016 election, but Michael Kors is making clear with his dramatic new collection that he believes the future belongs to confident, dynamic women and he knows how to dress them.

Michael Kors, thank you for standing firm in your commitment to strong, energetic women who want to make the most out of life and look fabulous while they’re at it. Hillary Clinton may not be in the White House but Donald Trump wouldn’t dare to put a hand on any of the go-getting women that Michael Kors is designing for, especially this fall.

His new collection is filled with body-loving sexy takes on animal print dresses, black-leather trimmed draped dresses, jauntily oversized gray knit sweaters and skirts, sweater dresses with thigh-high slits, swinging camel shirt dresses over pants and sensual slouchy, iridescent day to evening dresses. Michael Kors women are sexy, ambitious and high-powered and they will forge ahead to make their dreams happen and to stand up for themselves and others, no matter what is going on in the world. Just try to take rights away from these women, GOP Congress!

Michael is also a designer who appreciates women of all sizes and ages. Ashley Graham was the fifth model down his runway in a body conscious gray sweater dress, belted and topped with a gray fur. Iconic model and actress Carolyn Murphy and Amber Valletta also looking stunning while walking in his show. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner also rocked the runway in empowering, feminine designs, while Blake Lively sat in the front row and looked on. It was an amazing show!

HollywoodLifers, check out all of Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2017 looks in our gallery and video. Enjoy and congrats Michael!