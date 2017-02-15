Melania Trump’s Miserable As First Lady: Refuses To Move Into White House

REX/Shutterstock

Once the belle of the ball of socialite circles, Melania Trump’s life has drastically changed since her husband became president. But rather than embrace her role of first lady, Melania’s reportedly been ‘staying hidden’ at the Trump Tower! Why won’t she move into the White House?

Melania Trump, 46, simply isn’t happy now that her husband of 12 years, Donald Trump, 70, is president. Rather than frolicking around New York City, her days are spent trapped behind the walls of the Trump Tower, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. She’s allegedly in self-exile, and it’s all because of Donald!

“This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,” the source told Us. “Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with. Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up. She is miserable. She is staying hidden more.” It’s allegedly gotten to the point that she won’t even leave to take their nine-year-old son, Barron Trump, to school — that task falls on the Secret Service — and he allegedly isn’t allowed to go out very much, either. She’s terrified of the protestors demonstrating in front of the Trump Tower, and doesn’t want to cross their picket lines. Understandable, considering what they’re protesting — her husband’s incredibly controversial policies, like temporary bans on accepting immigrants and refugees.

One place that Melania is willing to go is her other spectacular home, Mar-a-Lago, dubbed the “Winter White House”. While she opted to skip out on the festivities in Washington, DC, (bizarre for the first lady), she flew to the Palm Beach, FL estate to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe to the United States.

While the two leaders were in meetings all day discussing relations between the US and Japan, Melania took Akie on a tour of various sights in Palm Beach. She seemed like she was having a great time, as she’s said before that Mar-a-Lago is her favorite place! But, according to the source, this was all a show: “Don’t let her smiles in photos fool you. She hates this.”

Poor Melania. White House sources deny that anything is amiss with the first lady, and that she’s “very happy with her life and supporting her husband and family,” and “embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.” Is she living at the Trump Tower because she truly wants Barron to finish out the school year in NYC, or is she trying to avoid the White House?

