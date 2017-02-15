Jamie Lynn Spears Shares 1st Pic Of Maddie After Scary ATV Accident: See Sweet V-Day Photo

Courtesy of Twitter

It’s a true miracle! After Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie’s terrifying ATV accident, the 8-year-old was finally cleared to visit her school! Looking happy & healthy, Jamie Lynn posted the cutest pic of her daughter passing out Valentines to friends, but it was her loving message that gave us all the feels! Read it here.

It’s clear Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, had a sweet sweet Valentine’s Day! After all, her daughter Maddie Aldridge, 8, is recovering well after her super scary ATV accident on Feb. 5. SO well in fact that Maddie was able to return to school — but not for good YET. She simply made her doctor-approved visit to hand out Valentines to her classmates, and it was the cutest thing!

Jamie Lynn posted the first pic of her daughter since the accident on Feb. 14, sharing it on both Twitter and Instagram. In the photo, Maddie is all smiles as she proudly holds up the chocolate bar Valentines she passed out to her friends. Maddie even got into the festive spirit and was wearing a fuzzy pink sweater with what seems to be a heart on the front — aw!

Maddie’s doctors cleared her to bring Valentines to her class today. We’re so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOoIn73N2E — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 14, 2017

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today,” Jamie Lynn wrote to her followers on Instagram. “Thanks to @avery and @hersheycompany for making these treats for her to pass out, since I didn’t have the time to make any myself this year.” The star continued,” It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted ❤️Happy Valentine’s Day❤️.”

Is that a heartfelt message or what? We could not be happier that Maddie is doing so well after sustaining such life-threatening injuries. The youngster was in critical condition for days after an ATV she was driving crashed into a pond, leaving her underwater for “several minutes.” And as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, “Being submerged under water for more than three minutes could lead to irreversible brain damage,” according to Dr. Bruce Henderson, M.D. So Maddie is very lucky, and we’re glad she was able to enjoy V-Day with her friends and family!

