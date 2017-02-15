‘Love Actually’ Cast Reuniting For Epic Short Film — All The Details

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

To me, this is perfect. The cast of ‘Love Actually’ — yes, the main cast — are reuniting with the original director of the 2003 film for Red Nose Day this year. Yes, we’re freaking out.

Richard Curtis, who directed Love Actually and co-founded U.K. charity Comic Relief, is getting the cast back together for the bi-annual comedy fundraiser, Red Nose Day. Multiple members of the cast will be involved in a short film that will revisit the lives of their characters. It will begin shooting this week and will air on March 24 in the UK’s presentation of Red Nose Day on BBC, then will air in the US on May 25 on NBC.

Here’s who is involved: Liam Neeson; Thomas Brodie-Sangster (who by the way, is 26 now!); Hugh Grant; Martine McCutcheon; Keira Knightley; Andrew Lincoln; Colin Firth; Lucia Moniz; Bill Nighy; Marcus Brigstocke; Olivia Olson, and Rowan Atkinson.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” Richard revealed in a press release on Feb. 15. “Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question — or is it so obviously Liam?”

He also added that he’s so “delighted and grateful” that so many members of such an iconic cast are able to pitch in for a great cause. “It’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows,” he said.

