Aww! After Miley Cyrus posted a hilarious Valentine’s Day tribute to her friends and BF, Liam Hemsworth went the adorable route with his loving message back to her. We’re just dying over Liam’s celebration of his and Miley’s relationship!

If only we were all so lucky to get a valentine from Liam Hemsworth! The actor, 27, posted an insanely cute Instagram on February 14 dedicated to his longtime love Miley Cyrus, 24, and it was created in perfect Liam&Miley fashion.

Rather than posting some lovey-dovey romantic photo of himself and Miley somewhere dreamy, or holding each other close, Liam just took a sneaky selfie while the two of them were on a walk with their dog. Cuties! Miley looks like she just rolled out of bed; she isn’t wearing a stitch of makeup and is rocking an oversized hoodie and sweats while holding a coffee mug. This pic is the total representation of true love. “Happy valentines 🌹,” he simply captioned the message to Miley.

Liam actually had another valentine besides Miley. He dedicated an Instagram before that to one of his sweet puppies. The pic showed the dog lying in bed, gazing up at him while he took the photo, captioned “#bedroomeyes”. So good!

Miley’s sweet message to Liam was a little out there, to say the least. While Liam went sentimental, Miley’s pic was goofy! She employed those infamous Photoshop skills to alter a beautiful pic of herself on the red carpet for the 2015 amFAR Gala to show “Liam” posing next to her. So funny!

Miley was rocking a gorgeous, red satin gown at that event that was bedazzled with red hearts encrusted in rhinestones — and so was Liam. She just put his head on a clone of her body so they were twinsies. “@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋,” she captioned the pic.

