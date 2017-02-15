Lavontay White, 2, Killed In Chicago Over Facebook Live While Pregnant Aunt Gets Shot

Courtesy of Family

There truly are no words. Two-year-old Lavontay White was shot & killed in Chicago on Feb. 14 while riding in a car with his pregnant aunt. The entire encounter was shockingly recorded on Facebook Live, and even more devastating, Lavontay is the 3rd child to get shot in Chicago this week alone — the 2nd to die.

Our hearts are breaking for another slain child and another family left devastated. Two-year-old Lavontay White was murdered in Chicago on the afternoon of Feb. 14, later dying on Feb. 15, in a gang-related shooting. The tragic incident was streamed on Facebook Live. The toddler was riding in a car with his pregnant 20-year-old aunt Breunna Devonte and her 26-year-old boyfriend — who has not been named — at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 when a gunman cut them off, got out of the car and opened fire on their vehicle.

The attack is said to be gang-related and Breunna’s boyfriend was reportedly a known gang member. At the time of the shooting, Breunna was filming the threesome’s journey over Facebook Live, and she happened to catch the gunshots on camera. The clip begins with Breunna and her BF singing along to music while little Lavontay sits in the backseat.

After about three minutes, gunshots ring out and the expectant mom can be seen running out of the car. She comes to an alley and begs for a neighbor to let her into their house. “Call 911! They killed him…I have a bullet in my stomach,” a traumatized Breunna screams. “Please, please, I can’t breathe,” she continues. “Oh my God, please don’t, Lord, I can’t go. I can’t go.”

Both Lavontay and his aunt’s boyfriend were shot in the head, later being pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. But while Breunna sustained gunshot wounds to her stomach, both she and her unborn baby are reportedly in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital and are expected to survive. Family members have said she’s about four months pregnant.

“This has got to stop,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the crime scene, according to CBS News. “Our children shouldn’t have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders accountable for their actions.”

