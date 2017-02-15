Laura Benanti Gives Birth: Broadway Star Welcomes Baby Girl With Hubby Patrick Brown

REX/Shutterstock

Laura Benanti is now the proud mother of a ‘healthy’ baby girl! The actress/singer gave birth to her & her husband Patrick Brown’s 1st child on Valentine’s Day, and we can’t think of a sweeter V-Day gift! Get all the precious details about her newborn here — including her super cute name.

Laura Benanti, 37, had THE cutest Valentine!After giving birth to a baby girl on Feb. 14, according to People mag, the Nashville star and her husband Patrick Brown instantly became first-time parents — and we can only imagine how excited they are both to be starting this new chapter in their lives! The two named their daughter Ella Rose Benanti-Brown, and we have to say, we’re kind of obsessed with that precious name!

The photo on the left was taken at 7:07pm, AFTER we finished our dinner. The photo on the right at 7:30pm, three hours before we fell asleep. #LastWeeksToGetOurSleepIn #NoSleepIn2017 #GodBlessYouAndThatBigFatBaby #GodBlessUsEveryone #HappyNewYearToAll A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:06am PST

“Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:33 p.m. this afternoon,” a rep for the actress released in a statement on Feb. 14. “Baby and mom are doing great!” Laura and Patrick tied the knot back in November 2015, and less than a year later, in August 2016, the two announced they were expecting baby number one! They adorably revealed the news in a tweeted pic that showed them each reading copies of What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

“Doing a little research with @impbrown,” the Supergirl alum captioned the photo. “Coming this winter… #BabyGirlBrown.” Aw! But being pregnant did NOT slow Laura down in the slightest. In fact, she was busier than ever while expecting little Ella. From leading the Broadway revival of She Loves Me, for which she earned her fifth Tony nomination, to releasing a single “I Like Musicals,” the actress has been on a career roll these past few months!

She also worked hard on a series of concert engagements across the nation — even having performance dates during her third trimester! In addition to all that, she wrote her first book of essays: I Stole Your Boyfriend, and Other Monster Acts on My Way to Becoming a Human Woman, which will be out sometime next year. Whew! Now it looks like she’ll finally be able to kick back and relax while enjoying her new newborn baby! Congrats again, Laura and Patrick!

