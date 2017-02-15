Lady Gaga Gives Taylor Kinney Back Engagement Ring After Falling For New Man

FameFlyNet

OMG! Lady Gaga returned her engagement ring back to her ex-fiance Taylor Kinney after falling for Christian Carino, according to a shocking new report! The singer allegedly had a tough time doing so, but it gave her ‘closure.’ Keep reading for details!

It’s the end of an era. Lady Gaga, 30, is reportedly letting go of her past with Taylor Kinney, 35, after falling for talent agent Christian Carino, 48. “She gave Taylor [Kinney] back her heart-shaped engagement ring shortly after the holidays,” a source tells In Touch. They added that even though the pair called it quits in July after five years of dating, she’d been holding onto the custom Lorraine Schwartz sparkler in hopes they would “reconcile.” The Chicago Fire actor allegedly wouldn’t commit to getting engaged again, causing their romance to fizzle.

“Gaga had no choice but to move on. She was incredibly sad to give the ring back,” the source added, “but it was the closure she needed.” Luckily, the songstress appears to be moving on just fine, as she was last photographed kissing her rumored beau at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Feb. 5. Christian, who is a Creative Artists Agency agent, even brought Gaga to his good friend Tommy Hilfiger‘s fashion show in LA on Feb. 8. On top of that, they’re reportedly dating!

Lady Gaga’s been pretty mum when it comes to discussing the details of her private life. She recently chatted with Ryan Seacrest, who used the opportunity to ask about her possible new beau. During her candid interview on Feb. 9, the host asked if she celebrated her halftime performance with a “wild and dangerous” guy. She coyly responded, “I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan! I’m really red. I’m really red and it doesn’t go with my outfit.”

Gaga admitted things were over with Taylor by sharing an emotional post last July. She wrote, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break.” Luckily, they’ve appeared to remain cordial!

