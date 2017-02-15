Kylie Jenner’s Yeezy Show Outfit: Rocks High-Waisted Jeans To Fashion Show

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Tyga, supported Kanye West at his Yeezy Season 5 show during New York Fashion Week, where she looked cool and casual in high-waisted jeans.

Kylie Jenner, 19, stepped out to support Kanye West at his Yeezy Season 5 show at Pier 59 during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15 where she rocked a sexy yet casual look for the occasion, pairing an off-white turtleneck with high-waisted jeans and a jacket. While we’ve seen her show off a slew of looks throughout fashion week she opted for a more casual approach to the show — and considering Kylie loves stepping out in Yeezy we weren’t surprised in the slightest to see her attend the show with her boyfriend, Tyga. Like her big sis Kim Kardashian, Kylie also wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle, cascading over her shoulders. Kim also opted for a more casual approach to dressing, sporting monochromatic purple separates, which included jogger pants and lace-up booties.

Kim and Kylie weren’t the only famous faces in attendance! In fact, Hailey Baldwin, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and more were present to watch the collection come down the runway. The show began with a video projected on a screen before the lights came up in the venue and the models stormed the runway in the new looks. His latest line consisted of denim, a first for Yeezy, and a new sneaker — and given the success of the Yeezy Boosts, we’re sure fans will be excited to scoop up his new shoes.

What did you think of Kylie’s look for the fashion show? Are you loving the new Yeezy Season 5 collection?

